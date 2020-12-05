Arts & Entertainment

Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73

David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner Of Champions on Sept. 16, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES -- Actor David L. Lander, best known for his role as Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on the classic ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Friday, according to a statement from his family. He was 73.

The Brooklyn-born Lander had more than 120 movie and television credits under his belt, including roles in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Used Cars," "Scary Movie" and 101 Dalmatians: The Series." He'd continued to work as a voice actor until 2017.

He was perhaps most famous for portraying Squiggy, the upstairs neighbor and constant foil of the title characters in the "Happy Days" spinoff, "Laverne & Shirley."

Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1983, a year after the sitcom ended. Originally private about his illness, he became an advocate for MS after revealing his diagnosis in a 1999 memoir, "Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody."

Lander is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy, and his daughter Natalie.
