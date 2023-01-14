Family-owned Davis Estates builds a sustainable legacy through wine

Founder Mike Davis describes how his dreams came to fruition through Davis Estates in Napa Valley.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- There's nothing like enjoying a glass of wine fireside with loved ones. Davis Estates in Napa Valley offers a comfortable gathering space for friends and family to make memories.

"My favorite thing to do is visit our guests that walk in the door and make sure they have a fantastic experience while they're here," said Mike Davis the founder of Davis Estates.

The Davis family purchased the century-old estate in 2011 and opened their doors to the public in 2016. This family-owned and operated establishment is the culmination of a lifelong dream.

"I had a certain vision of what I wanted. And once we started to evolve and open the doors and people came in the door, it was beyond my expectation," explained Davis. "And that's why we built it is to share it with our guests. Let them have a fantastic tasting experience."

Through the years, Davis Estates has grown and evolved. With the good, comes some bad. In 2020, a devastating wildfire swept through Napa Valley and destroyed 4 acres of the property.

"So, when you see it on the news, it affects you. Because you have sympathy for those people that are involved in fire," described Davis. "When you actually see your facility burning, it's devastating, emotionally devastating, and you're helpless."

He added, "And so what we decided to do is to take our Chardonnay crop, which is about 500 cases. And we're dedicating that to say thank you to the first responders, because without them, we wouldn't be here."

For more information about Davis Estates, visit here.