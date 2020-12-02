Here's how to support Friends of Camp Concord helping underserved children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every child should have a chance to go to summer camp at least once in their lives. As a kid, going off to camp was a rite of passage and an unforgettable experience that stays with me to this day.
That's why I joined with my good friend Dave Goldman 25 years ago to send underserved children to camp at South Lake Tahoe each year.
In all that time, Friends of Camp Concord has sent more than 10,000 kids in need to Camp Concord.
Dave was a counselor there in college and it's always been a meaningful part of his life, so when he asked me to join the board and host an annual golf tournament to raise money, I was thrilled to get involved.
These are kids that may not otherwise have an opportunity to spend a week in the outdoors, meeting kids from other parts of the Bay Area and the country.
They get to know counselors from all over the world and get to participate in all kinds of summer camp activities from hiking, to boating, to archery and so much more.
This year, because of the pandemic, the Dan Ashley's Friends of Camp Concord Charity Golf Tournament just couldn't happen, so we really need help this year to send as many kids to camp next summer as we possibly can.
We usually are able to send about 500 kids up to camp each summer, but our goal this year is to send as many as 750 and we sure could use your help.
