The debate over daylight saving time continues as California prepares to 'fall back' on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 2021 will carry on the hundred-year practice of "falling back", our clocks that is.Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. and the debate rages on for whether or not it is actually a good thing.The Department of Transportation oversees Daylight Saving Time and supports it because they say it saves energy and results in fewer traffic fatalities.Many California school officials are also for it."The kids have to go to school in the dark and then the schools would have to change their time schedule and that messes up parents' work schedules and the school starting time," Retired teacher Alice Brewster said. "So, it's just not good overall."If we changed to year-round standard time, the summer sun would rise earlier and set earlier while winter stays the same.However, if we changed to daylight saving time year round, the winter sun would rise later and set later while summer stays the same.For example, under our current system, sunrise is at 7 a.m. on January 1 and sunset is at 4:51 p.m. On July 1, the sun rises at 5:41 a.m. and sets at 8:10 p.m.If changed to daylight saving time permanently, it would be dark until 8 a.m. and get dark at 5:51 p.m. in January.If changed to standard time year-round, sunrise would be at 4:41 a.m. in July and sunset would be at 7:10 p.m.Despite that weird reality, some doctors believe not having a time change is better for our bodies."When we set our clocks to a time that doesn't align with our solar clock, then we get this misalignment," Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans said. "That leads to the immediate effect of not feeling very good after some of our time changes, but also for long-term health effects like increase risk of cardivascular disease, stroke and even cancer."You may be thinking, didn't we vote on this already? The answer is yes.In 2018, Californians voted to get rid of daylight saving time, but that's been held up by the federal government.They still need to decide if the springing forward or falling back time is the one we all set our watches to.But, there's no sense of time as to when that may happen.