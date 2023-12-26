Man and his dog killed after vehicle crashes into tree, Antioch police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A man and his dog were killed early Tuesday morning in Antioch after the man's vehicle crashed into a tree.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to Wilbur Avenue near the intersection of Apollo Court on a report of a vehicle on fire after crashing into a tree, according to Antioch police.

The slick road conditions and also drunk driving have been factors in car accidents over the last few days in the Bay Area, with some being fatal.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a 28-year-old man from Oakley and his dog dead from their injuries.

Police said the man's name is being withheld until they make proper family notifications and that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information can call Lt. Rick Martin at (925) 779-6972 or the Antioch police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.