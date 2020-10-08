'I'm not going to waste my time': Trump backs out of next week's virtual presidential debate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6660454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First presidential debate between Trump, Biden: VIDEOS (1 of 13) The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6861774" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris traded barbs through plexiglass shields Wednesday night in a debate dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON -- The nonpartisan commission that organizes presidential debates said the next Biden-Trump showdown will take place virtually, but the president is not having it.President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are now scheduled to participate in next week's town hall-style debate from remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday.Yet Trump's campaign quickly responded, saying he will not attend the Oct. 15 debate and plans to hold a rally instead."I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That is not what debating is all about," the president told Fox Business. "You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it's ridiculous."The campaign statement called the move "pathetic" and "a sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden."The Biden camp, however, said the former vice president "looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."The debate change announcement comes days after Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19. The president was still contagious when he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday, but his doctors have not provided any detailed update on his status.Biden, for his part, said he and Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains COVID positive.The moderator, CSPAN's Steve Scully, and undecided voters asking questions for the town hall will still gather at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, as planned. The candidates will "participate from separate remote locations."Before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the CPD indicated that it would make changes to the debate format following a raucous first presidential showdown. The Sept. 29 presidential debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace.Despite an unprecedented election year, this will not be the first time two presidential candidates are debating remotely. Sixty years ago, former president John F. Kennedy participated in 1960's third presidential debate from ABC studios in New York City, while Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon was at ABC studios in Los Angeles.The next presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15. The CPD has not announced planned changes to the final debate on Thursday, Oct. 22.: A previous version of this report suggested that a Biden-Trump "virtual" debate would be the first of its kind in American history.