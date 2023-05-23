If the government defaults, social security checks and veterans' benefits could be delayed - impacting thousands in the Bay Area. Here's how else Californians may be affected.

Debt ceiling default could have devastating consequences for Bay Area families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With only days left, Republicans and Democrats are still unable to reach a deal to raise the country's debt ceiling.

If a compromise isn't reached, the federal government could default on the money it owes.

A possibility that experts say would severely hit the economy.

"That will be an earthquake for the financial markets," said Daniel Altman.

Altman is the chief economist at Instawork.

He says while the impact would be widespread, some states would feel it more than others.

Data from Moody's Analytics says California could be one of those states.

They estimate our unemployment rate could nearly double to just under 9%.

"We're seeing already some fears about what a downturn could look like and a failure to reach a deal on raising the debt limit could make that even worse," Altman said.

Beyond the numbers though, there's also a human impact.

If the government defaults, social security checks and veterans' benefits could be delayed - impacting thousands in the Bay Area.

"We know folks already have a plan for that money and they need it in order to stay housed, to buy their groceries, to pay for their car payment, or insurance payment or child care, health care needs," said Kelly Batson.

Batson works with United Way Bay Area.

She says after the pandemic and then the inflation spike of the last few years, a delay in benefits is the last thing people need.

"Folks do not have much of a savings cushion. If there was an emergency that cost $400, they wouldn't be able to take care of it," Batson said.

That's why she's urging lawmakers to put politics aside, and remember the real-life implications their decisions have.

"Considering the impact on the families and our neighbors. These are our communities, these are our neighbors," Batson said.

