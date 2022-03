ENGLAND (KGO) -- This could be one of the worst things a delivery driver could do before the food you ordered gets to your door.A doorbell camera caught a man eating some of the food while waiting for the customer to answer the door.This happened in Leicester, England last week.Nayf Storer was watching through the camera as his wife opened the door."You just ate one of my chips," Storer said over the camera's intercom. "You eating my food bruv?"It's unclear if the driver responded, but he ended up getting paid and left.