Delta flight attendant seen consoling passenger during turbulence goes viral

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Raleigh woman is recognizing a flight attendant for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent Delta Airlines flight after her photo goes viral.

Molly Simonson Lee was a passenger on the flight from Charlotte to New York when another passenger made it clear she was not comfortable. She said it was at that point the woman began crying.

One of the flight attendants overheard the woman and immediately went to comfort her and help her overcome the anxiety she was experiencing.

"He just was so reassuring, so calming and said, 'you know what? I got you,'" Lee said. "'I'm gonna be there for you, just anything you need to let me know.' And he was so wonderful and reassuring. With every little noise, she'd be like, 'what's that?' He's like, 'that's okay. That's just the jet bridge pulling away' or whatever the case may be. And that really helped her."

Lee said the flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, sat next to the woman for nearly 10-minutes just holding her hand and reassuring her that she was safe. She captured the moment in a photo and posted it to her Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 11,000 times.

"He didn't have to do that, you know, and to just see someone extend their heart in that way to a stranger was just beautiful to me, and I wanted to capture it," she said. "I just really hope that Floyd gets what he deserves, which is everyone's love, everyone's praise, everyone's admiration. I'm so happy that he's getting that recognition. And I really hope it leads to good things for him."