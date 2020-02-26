2020 presidential election

Elizabeth Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is slamming rival Mike Bloomberg over a news report that he told a female employee to "kill it" when she became pregnant. The former New York City mayor denies it.

Invoking her own personal story of discrimination on the job after she became pregnant, Warren escalated her push to get Bloomberg to release all former employees from nondisclosure agreements they signed while working at his media company. The two Democratic presidential hopefuls are tangling on Tuesday night at a pivotal debate in South Carolina, which holds its primary on Saturday.

Bloomberg is denying that he made the incendiary remark to a former female employee: "Never said it, period."

He is also apologizing for off-color remarks he is reported to have made to female employees, but he has declined to address Warren's call that he issue a more blanket release from nondisclosure agreements than the three women he has recently released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergdebateelizabeth warrendemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News