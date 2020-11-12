Firefighters respond to smoke report at Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest home

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at a home owned by actor Denzel Washington in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the home on Beverly Park Circle just after 8 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from the second floor.

Firefighters arrived and searched through the house and climbed up the roof but were unable to find any active flames. They searched the walls with thermal imaging cameras as well.

The home was described as 28,887 square feet with four stories. The home is listed as owned by Washington's production company.

The initial investigation was looking at the possibility that the smoke was coming from one of several furnaces at the home that had been recently serviced.

The neighborhood is just north of Beverly Hills and that city's fire department provided an engine to assist in the response.

There were no injuries reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly crestbeverly hillslos angeleslos angeles countycelebrity homesdenzel washingtonsmoke alarmfirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA rep. calls Trump election lawsuits 'meaningless'
Dublin teen willing to meet man who threatened his BLM event
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
11 SF bars shut down for reported COVID-19 health order violations
Gift of flight brings back memories for World War II veterans
Show More
Marin Co. restaurant voluntarily closes as COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Oakland mayor 'could not be more proud' of Harris' projected VP win
COVID-19 spike could send Napa Co. to restrictive 'purple' tier
Santa Clara County Veterans Day celebration goes virtual
More TOP STORIES News