George Floyd

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the back of George Floyd's neck, posted bond and was released from jail late Wednesday morning.

Chauvin, whose bail was set at $1 million, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the days after Floyd's recorded death by police, which sparked nationwide protests and cries for police reform.

The former officer was one of four facing charges in connection to the death of Floyd, a Black man, who police confronted over suspicion of counterfeit bills on May 25.

The three other officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four were fired.

Back in August, Chauvin asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

This a developing story. All updates will be added to this article.
