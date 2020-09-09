Business

Barbie announces second edition of 'Día de Muertos' doll

This is the second doll in Barbie's "Día de Muertos" collection.
Just in time for Día de los Muertos, Barbie is releasing a new, limited edition doll honoring the Mexican holiday.


The second edition of the "Día de Muertos" doll features Barbie wearing a lace embroidered dress and having her face painted with the traditional calavera design.

Mattel released its first Día de los Muertos doll last year with Barbie dressed in a floor-length embroidered outfit splashed with vibrant colors.

EMBED More News Videos

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.



The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmattelbarbietoys
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 CA counties change tiers from 'purple' to 'red'
Are wildfires a product of climate change?
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
What we know about candy factory giveaway
Can you catch COVID-19 from riding in an elevator? Experts weigh in
Black men 8 times more likely to be stopped by OPD, data shows
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Show More
Sonoma County power shutoff expected to last until Wednesday
SF supervisor calls for investigation into 'unlawful' Ocean Beach gathering
'Game of Thrones' star tours Bay Area, grabs tacos
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Map: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News