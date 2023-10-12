$275,000-worth of merchandise stolen after car crashes into SF Union Square Dior store, police say

Police are investigating a brazen smash-and-grab at the Dior store in San Francisco's Union Square Thursday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a brazen smash-and-grab at the Dior store in San Francisco's Union Square Thursday morning.

Video shows the damaged security gate outside the store.

San Francisco police say a driver crashed through the store to break in, and then people from three vehicles ran into the store, grabbing everything they could -- stealing at least $225,000 worth of merchandise.

Police chased one of the cars as the suspects took off and headed toward the Bay Bridge.

In tower cam video, two people can be seen running, causing traffic to stop on the way up to the lower deck.

Officers tracked them down and arrested them. They also recovered about three-to-four dozen stolen purses from one of the cars.

SFPD hasn't said how many suspects are still at large.

Officers and local store managers tell ABC7 News that the suspects attempted to hit several other shops in the morning - YSL, Goyard and Fendi --and were unsuccessful before moving on to Dior.

