Resources for Disability Justice

National Resources:

Local Resources:

Taking Action is about supporting all people in our communities. Below you will find a list of vetted resources to help support people with disabilities and provide educational information for those who want to learn more about the disabled community.The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities by promoting equal opportunity, economic power, independent living, and political participation.ADAPT is a national grassroots community that organizes disability rights activists to engage in nonviolent direct action to assure the civil and human rights of people with disabilities to live in freedom.AANE helps people with Asperger's or similar autism spectrum and neurodiverse profiles build meaningful, connected lives. They look to provide individuals, families, and professionals with information, education, community, support, and advocacy - all in an inclusive atmosphere of validation and respect.As the leading nonprofit national organization for individuals with ADHD, CHADD works to provide support/encouragement, information, and resources for both parents and children with ADHD.The Disability Visibility Project is an online community dedicated to creating, sharing, and amplifying disability media and culture.The Divas With Disabilities Project is a digital movement and community that is committed to increasing the participation and representation of Black and brown women and girls -DIVAS- Dynamic, Illuminating, Victorious, Achieving Sisters with visible disabilities.For more than 50 years, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy by promoting awareness and understanding, advocating for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, and funding epilepsy research and the training of specialists.Invisible Disability Project (IDP) is a social/cultural movement and an educational media project that consciously disrupts "invisibility" imposed upon unseen disabilities at the intersections of race, class, gender, and sexuality.MIUSA is a disability-led non-profit organization that serves to implement innovative programs to empower people with disabilities achieve their human rights through international exchange and development. MIUSA offers partnerships, projects, training and programs centered around advancing the rights of people with disabilities on a global scale.NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.The National Disability Rights Network works in Washington, DC on behalf of the Protection and Advocacy Systems (P&As) and Client Assistance Programs (CAPs), the nation's largest providers of legal advocacy services for people with disabilities.NDRN promotes the network's capacity, ensures that P&As/CAPs remain strong and effective by providing training and technical assistance, and advocates for laws protecting the civil and human rights of all people with disabilities.Provides peer support, advocacy, and independent living skills training for people with disabilities, as well as providing referrals for accessible housing and personal assistance.The Community Living Campaign strengthens and mobilizes individuals and organizations to assure every person's right to live in community. Their strategy is to leverage the power of relationships to improve services and support.Non-profit law firm dedicated to protecting and advancing the civil rights of people with disabilities; advocates for disability rights through litigation, research, and education.Led by the choices of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Futures Explored creates equitable access to relevant programs, supports, and advocacy.Golden Gate Regional Center provides services and supports to individuals with developmental disabilities in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.The center works to provide recreational, vocational, and educational opportunities for people with disabilities through programs and services that encourage self-expression, promote personal achievement, and lead to greater independence.