Allies in Action: A conversation about Disability Pride

Three leading voices discuss how we can be better allies to those with disabilities

July is Disability Pride month, it commemorates the passing of the landmark Americans with disabilities act in July of 1990.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hosted by ABC7's Karina Nova, Disability Pride is a roundtable discussion that highlights three leading voices representing advocacy for disability in Bay Area.

Panelists share their thoughts on a spectrum of topics ranging from the language used to address disability, and access to healthcare, to inclusive design, hidden disabilities as well as ableism. ABC7 hosts this conversation to mark Disability Pride Month, and to bring awareness to the latest developments in the disability space.

Our panelists for this discussion are:

Susan Mazrui, World Institute on Disability

Susan is the Board Chair of the World Institute on Disability. She is a cancer survivor, who is visually impaired as a condition resulting from Multiple Sclerosis. WID works in communities and nations worldwide to eliminate barriers to full social integration and increase employment, economic security, and health care for persons with disabilities.

Bonnie Lewkowicz, Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program (BORP)

Bonnie has worked for more than 40 years advocating for and creating increased access to sports and outdoor recreation for people with disabilities. She authored several books on accessible trail resources including, A Wheelchair Rider's Guide: San Francisco Bay and Nearby Coast, and created two websites. BORP seeks to improve the health, empowerment and social integration of physically disabled people of all ages through participation in recreational, fitness, and sports activities by providing accessible sports and recreation for children and adults in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Beth Smith, Through the Looking Glass (TLG)

Beth is a Clinical Supervisor and licensed clinical social worker who has worked at Through the Looking Glass for 26 years. Through the Looking Glass provides comprehensive counseling services to children, teens, adults, and families. TLG is a pioneer in doing research and providing training and services for families in which a child, parent or grandparent has a disability or medical issue.

For ideas on how you can take action, check out our Disability Justice resource page.