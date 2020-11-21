Discovery Bay man describes how he kept calm while woman accused family of 'acting like Black people'

ABC7 first reported this story on Tuesday when a Black family was told by their neighbor in Discovery Bay to "stop acting Black" in their "white neighborhood."
He joined ABC7's program "Getting Answers" on Friday to share how he kept calm during the incident with the neighbor and what feedback he's received from others since.
"Unfortunately incidents like this are all too common across this country," Jones said.
He said since the incident, another neighbor has reached out on the woman's behalf, but the apology did not feel genuine.
Video provided to ABC7 this week showed neighbor Adana Dean say, "You guys are acting like Black people and you should act like white people."
She went on to say in another clip, "You're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"
Jones kept calm in the situation, and he said part of that came from growing up with his father, a firefighter, who often worked in high pressure, stressful situations.
Jones also has experience in the military and now heads a security company Black Anchor Tactical.
"As a Black man I provide jobs for other African Americans," he said.
Through his experience, he said he's learned how to maintain calmness in any situation.
Since the incident with Dean, Jones said he's received positive feedback, from both neighbors and others outside his neighborhood.
"All have for the most part been positive," he said. "We've received outpour from the country club community here in Discovery Bay, from our neighbors and even people outside of Discover Bay who have been showing their support."
