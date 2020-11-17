California woman wields stun gun while accusing family of 'acting like Black people' in 'white neighborhood'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6900852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Fremont mom is speaking out exclusively to ABC7 News after she and her 10-year old daughter encountered a woman, multiple times in one day, going off on a racist rant in their very own neighborhood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6251300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You've probably heard the term 'Karen' to describe someone who uses privilege to get their way at the expense of others. Experts weigh in on the popular term and what might motivate these people.

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Black family living in Discovery Bay is speaking out, first to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, after experiencing a white neighbor commanding them to "stop acting Black" in their "white neighborhood" while wielding a stun gun.Gerritt Jones and his family have lived in the serene neighborhood for 12 years and say they've never had any issues involving the woman they identify as Adana Dean, who lives across the street.Jones' 13-year-old son was out with him and their 2-year-old pit bull, Dice, on Monday afternoon when Dean approached them asking questions about their dog.After what seemed like an innocuous encounter, Gerritt's sister Jarielle tells ABC7 News Dean then went to their home, accusing Dice of attacking her small dog, which she held in one hand and the stun gun in the other.The family captured video of Dean saying, "You know what, you're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one. Why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"ABC7 News' Dion Lim went to the Dean home in search of comment. She was greeted by a man who confirmed he was Mr. Dean and acknowledged his wife was indeed the one involved in Monday's incident but didn't want to comment, claiming it was a "minor incident." He then shut the door.Gerritt says he and Black people have experienced racism before but never expected it to happen in this way. He calls this a learning experience for his whole family, especially his son. It's why he's choosing to speak out."I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is I don't want him to be afraid to go places because he's afraid of racial tension or that he won't be accepted."