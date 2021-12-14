Arts & Entertainment

See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' on ABC

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' is all-new Christmas morning on ABC
EMBED <>More Videos

Walt Disney World gears up for holiday season at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO -- "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is returning this year with an all-new Christmas Day special on ABC featuring some of the biggest names in music as well as beloved Disney characters.

Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The special will take viewers along the famous Christmas Day Parade along Main Street U.S.A. and include performances by:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough -- "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"
  • Jimmie Allen -- "White Christmas"
  • Kristin Chenoweth -- "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
  • Darren Criss -- "Christmas Dance"
  • Meg Donnelly -- "Jingle Bell Rock"
  • Brett Eldredge -- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
  • Norah Jones -- "Run Rudolph Run"
  • Pentatonix -- "I Saw Three Ships"
  • Gwen Stefani -- "Cheer for the Elves"


"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" will also include special looks at attractions in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and a sneak peek at Disney Wish, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

Don't miss "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Saturday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholidaydisneyabcchristmasdisney worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News