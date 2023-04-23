Disneyland's animatronic dragon bursts into flames during 'Fantasmic' show; no injuries reported

The animatronic dragon on Tom Sawyer island became engulfed in fire during an evening performance.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The massive animatronic dragon featured in Disneyland's "Fantasmic!" show became engulfed in flames during a live performance Saturday night.

"The dragon's head started to glow, and I see fire and kind of smoke coming out," parkgoer Elaine Gilmer, who said she has seen the show over 100 times, told ABC News. "I was like, 'Oh ... they added some new stuff because that didn't didn't happen like that before.'"

However, Gilmer's daughter Elyssa began to realize that the fire from the dragon's mouth appeared to spread to the body of the 45-foot creature

"We saw some small explosions coming out of the head, and then, all of a sudden, the whole dragon was just engulfed, and then, all of a sudden, the worker started coming around escorting everybody out for safety," Elaine said.

Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media.

All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island, where the show is staged, due to the fire, according to a Disneyland official.

No injuries were reported, a spokesperson for the Anaheim Fire Department said.

One witness told ABC7 that after the fire started, cast members evacuated the area around Frontierland, but the rest of the park remained open.

Videos of the incident show guests watching and recording the show's unplanned conclusion while a loudspeaker informs them that the "performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances."

The live "Fantasmic!" show uses water and fire special effects to tell the story of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer's Apprentice, interspersed with clips from classic Disney movies.

Disneyland describes the show as "Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show -- starring Mickey Mouse."

The fire cut off the show as it neared its conclusion. Recently refurbished, the show typically concludes with fireworks and visit from a steamboat full of dancing Disney characters and fireworks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC News contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.