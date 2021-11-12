Society

Disneyland kicks off holiday season with Christmas Fantasy Parade, holiday fireworks show, more

Disneyland is kicking off the holidays with the Christmas Fantasy Parade, a holiday fireworks show, festive food and more!
By Tony Cabrera
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland kicks off holidays with Christmas Fantasy Parade, more

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland is now officially the "merriest" place on Earth as the park kicks off its holiday season. The holidays came alive overnight, kicking off the special festivities, which guests can enjoy from Friday through Jan. 9.

Sleeping Beauty Castle was decked out in a magical winter theme.

"The first thing when you walk down Main Street, you see all the twinkling lights, and you hear the music, and then you see the Christmas tree and you just feel all warm and fuzzy inside," said Arielle Harris, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

The Christmas Fantasy Parade - complete with the toy soldiers, the gingerbread man and Santa Claus - will take place from Friday through Jan. 9. Show times are set for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Check out pro-tips for viewing the parade here.

MORE | Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced

Also making a return is the fireworks show. The "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular will take place from Friday through Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.

Plus, all of the characters at the park have brand new attire to fit the winter season. Mickey and Minnie have matching scarves, and you may see them change into pajamas at the end of the night.

Watch Tony Cabrera's report above for more.

Disney is the parent company of this station.



MORE | 'Olaf Presents' gives fresh take on Disney classics
EMBED More News Videos

"Olaf Presents" on Disney+ is a new series of shorts that lets everyone's favorite snowman retell classic Disney films, such as "The Lion King" and "The Little Mermaid."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countytheme parkholidaydisneydisneylandchristmas
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News