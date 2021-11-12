Disneyland kicks off holiday season with Christmas Fantasy Parade, holiday fireworks show, more

Sleeping Beauty Castle was decked out in a magical winter theme.
"The first thing when you walk down Main Street, you see all the twinkling lights, and you hear the music, and then you see the Christmas tree and you just feel all warm and fuzzy inside," said Arielle Harris, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson.
The Christmas Fantasy Parade - complete with the toy soldiers, the gingerbread man and Santa Claus - will take place from Friday through Jan. 9. Show times are set for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Check out pro-tips for viewing the parade here.
Also making a return is the fireworks show. The "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular will take place from Friday through Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.
Plus, all of the characters at the park have brand new attire to fit the winter season. Mickey and Minnie have matching scarves, and you may see them change into pajamas at the end of the night.
