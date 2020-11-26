Business

Disney announces 4,000 additional layoffs amid ongoing Disneyland closure

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney is expected to layoff another 4,000 employees in the coming months as Disneyland remains closed during the pandemic.

The company announced back in September it was laying off 28,000 workers, many of them part-time employees.

But in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Wednesday, Disney reported there will be 4,000 more employees getting notices -- bringing the total number to around 32,000.

RELATED | Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid continued closure of Disneyland
EMBED More News Videos

Disney announced Tuesday it will lay off about 28,000 employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division.



The filing says due to the current business climate and COVD-19 impacts, the employment of 32,000 people will be terminated in the first half of fiscal year 2021.

The Anaheim theme park closed in March for the pandemic. At the time, employees were placed on furlough and the company continued paying their benefits. Disney officials have been urging the state to issue guidelines that would allow the park to reopen safely.

Walt Disney World in Florida reopened over the summer.

RELATED | Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
EMBED More News Videos

Six months after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still no sign of an upcoming reopening at the Disneyland Resort theme parks and leaders with the city of Anaheim say their economy is feeling it.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countycaliforniatheme parkcoronavirus californiadisneycoronavirusdisneylandlayoffcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine-maker acknowledges error after 'highly effective' result
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
GLIDE Memorial Church prepares for 1st outdoor Thanksgiving meal
SF contact tracers explain challenges of tracking COVID-19
VP-elect Kamala Harris calls SJ teen who painted her portrait
How to easily carve a turkey
Black Friday changes at Walmart, Best Buy, Target due to COVID-19
Show More
CA DAs reveal how Scott Peterson's name is linked to EDD fraud
SJ officials reveal criminal history of church stabbing suspect
Thanksgiving leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
AccuWeather forecast: Breezy and mild this Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News