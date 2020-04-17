VIDEO: ABC7's Reggie Aqui, ABC News Meteorologist Ginger Zee dance to Disney's 'Magic Happens' Parade song

RELATED: Disney shares recipe for famous churros sold at Disneyland, Walt Disney World
They showed off their coordinated dance moves to music from Disney's new "Magic Happens" parade.
All three are huge Disney fans and were at Disneyland last year together for the opening of Galaxy's Edge.
Watch the video above to check it out.
Get a virtual viewing of Disney's "Magic Happens" Parade here.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News.
Friday fun! Join me and my friends @Ginger_Zee @RobertZepeda as we shake off the stay-at-home blues with some Disney magic. (music from @todrick and @Disneyland parade ‘Magic Happens.’ Choreo: @TessandraChavez ) pic.twitter.com/V84UTErWAQ— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) April 17, 2020
A trio of “Magic Happens” fans from our Disney family over at ABC News, @Ginger_Zee and her friends @robertzepeda and @reggieaqui, recreated the @Disneyland park parade’s magic in their living rooms! https://t.co/yQtDiCGYC3 #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/wJGn6TRNCg— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 17, 2020