Society

VIDEO: ABC7's Reggie Aqui, ABC News Meteorologist Ginger Zee dance to Disney's 'Magic Happens' Parade song

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui, ABC News journalist Robert Zepeda and ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee decided to shake off the novel coronavirus stay-at-home blues with some Disney magic on Friday.

RELATED: Disney shares recipe for famous churros sold at Disneyland, Walt Disney World

They showed off their coordinated dance moves to music from Disney's new "Magic Happens" parade.

All three are huge Disney fans and were at Disneyland last year together for the opening of Galaxy's Edge.

Watch the video above to check it out.

Get a virtual viewing of Disney's "Magic Happens" Parade here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoparadedancecoronavirus californiadisneycoronavirusdisneylandshelter in placefeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Show More
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Live coronavirus updates: Bay Area counties require residents to wear face masks, coverings
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Coronavirus: Video study highlights how spit travels in air with, without mask
More TOP STORIES News