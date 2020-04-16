Teaching through coronavirus: SF teacher shows us what it's really like instructing from home

Today ABC7 News visited one San Francisco teacher at her home at her home on the Peninsula to see what she thinks and find out how teaching online has been for her.
RELATED: When will California schools reopen? Gov. Newsom has some ideas
We were greeted by a few rescue dogs and by Rebecca, the pig.
Marisa Martinez teaches at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy in San Francisco.
"Thank you for coming,"she told us.
We then followed her into her bedroom which also acts as a classroom.
"Hi boys and girls, it's Ms. Martinez. How are you?" She greeted the kids while her 11- year-old daughter, Xavia, recorded today's lesson on a cell phone while baby Estrella sat on mom's lap. The lessons are posted on her YouTube channel. She also holds Zoom chats with her kindergarteners.
RELATED: Some teachers struggling with technology to provide distance learning for their students
Like hundreds of teachers in that school district, she's been communicating with her students on the internet.
"I just realized there's technology out there. It's really crazy," she explained.
The classroom chicken named Kevin, and Leroy the tortoise came with her once schools were shut down.
"Everyone say hi to Mr. Narwhal. Mr. Narwhal are you going to say hi to everyone. Alright kids, nice to see you. 'Hope you read about my cousin Big Blue,'" Martinez said as she held a puppet in her right hand.
Today's lesson is, of course, about whales. She also expects students to do homework.
RELATED: 3rd-grade teacher in Brooklyn is first New York City teacher to die of COVID-19
"I want you to give me two or three sentences, facts, about the big blue whale," she told her students.
When she was done, ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez asked her how she was holding up.
"For you it's like a double whammy because you are trying to reach your students and at the same time take care of your kids here. You must be exhausted?"
"I am, it's a fine line of insanity. Let me tell you that. I don't pay my baby sitter during the day enough money I realize that now," she added as she laughed.
RELATED: Student Spotlight 2020: Honoring high school, college seniors
She worries about those students who are still without laptops or internet connection.
"I am really worried about the kids that are in poverty, that don't have when the other kids have."
With regard to Governor Newsom's predictions of what schools might look like going forward, Martinez agreed things will have to change.
"It's something that has to be re-looked and how we structure our play and how we structure out bathrooms," she expressed.
For now she's only focused on teaching through a pandemic, ending her lesson with words of encouragement for her students.
"It was really nice to see you, remember I love you and I miss you and I want you to be safe (KISS) and I will see you next time."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19