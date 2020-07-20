face mask

Doctor wears 6 face masks to prove they don't lower oxygen levels

DUBLIN, Ireland -- A doctor based in Dublin, Ireland, has debunked the idea that a face mask lowers oxygen levels. In fact, he's shown that even wearing several has no effect.
This video shows Maitiu O Tuathail putting six masks on his face while recording his blood oxygen saturation levels.

As he puts on mask after mask, the meter shows a steady, and healthy, 98-99 percent.

READ ALSO: New video studies COVID-19 spread with and without face coverings

O Tuathail posted the video on Twitter to address the misconception that face masks negatively affect oxygen levels.

He said he was being asked this regularly by patients, who were citing misinformation they had found on social media.

READ ALSO: MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskviral videocoronavirus helpcoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
NorCal restaurant refuses to serve customers wearing masks
Sonoma Raceway driver explains why mask regulation is unsafe
Military doctors headed to CA hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Indoor malls, non-essential offices to close Monday in San Francisco
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing mother, Vallejo police say
LA mayor says city reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Bay Area man flies to Idaho for 'faster' COVID-19 test
POLL: Biden has 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters
Show More
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with freebies, deals
8-year-old helps dad sell flowers for living after losing job
Noisy feral peacock divides Oakland neighborhood
New stretch of Bay Trail connects Oakland to Richmond
More TOP STORIES News