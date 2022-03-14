rock and roll hall of fame

Dolly Parton bows out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations

Dolly Parton was the sole country star on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 ballot
By Scottie Andrew, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition for college

Dolly Parton, one of popular music's most beloved stars, is taking herself out of the running for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 class of inductees.

In a statement shared to her social media accounts, the country chanteuse said that while she was "extremely flattered and grateful" for the nomination, she didn't feel she'd "earned that right."

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she said.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Parton was the sole country star on this year's ballot, which also included Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

She said she hoped the hall of fame would consider her again one day if she's "ever worthy."

SEE ALSO | Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition when pursuing higher education

"This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!" she said, noting her husband, Carl Dean, "has always encouraged [her] to do one."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made an effort in recent years to nominate and induct artists who aren't traditional rock artists but have made major contributions to popular music and influenced other musicians. Previously inducted artists who align more with other genres include The Supremes, Johnny Cash and Madonna. But it wasn't until 2007 that the hall of fame inducted its first rap group, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

Earlier this year, when announcing the newest slate of nominees, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said the artists chosen each had "a profound impact on the sound of youth culture."

The current criteria for inductees doesn't require them to record within the rock genre -- to be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording 25 years earlier.

This year's inductees -- now down one likely shoo-in -- will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony to follow in the fall.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldrock and roll hall of fame
ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Doobie Brothers to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Whitney Houston, Biggie new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Sting previews 'The Last Ship' ahead of San Francisco run next year
TOP STORIES
LIVE SOON: SF mayor will reveal plans to welcome workers back
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Man flung onto street trying to stop car burglary in SF
Many CA students allowed to go maskless starting today
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian man says Russian missiles nearly missed NATO base
Advocates say new recycling program favors grocers, not consumers
Show More
LIST: Pi Day discounts and events in Bay Area
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Russia-Ukraine: Spain asks China to use influence to end war
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
More TOP STORIES News