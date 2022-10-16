Mother, child shooting in Pittsburg result of domestic violence, investigators say

Pittsburg police say the victims were found inside a truck that had crashed.

Two people were shot in Pittsburg, police said. One of the victims is critically injured.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are calling a shooting in Pittsburg from Friday night domestic violence.

Officers found a mother and her 8-year-old son inside a truck that crashed.

Investigators say the victims were traveling on Civic Avenue when another car collided with them.

RELATED: 12-year-old girl injured in East Bay road rage shooting, suspect in custody, police say

The driver fired multiple rounds into their vehicle and fled the scene.

The child had a single non-life threatening wound to the left shoulder.

His mother had multiple gunshot wounds.

Both are in the hospital in stable condition.

RELATED: Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley

A couple of children who were playing at the time of the shooting say they heard three gunshots and went to see what it was.

"Yeah it was scary, it's our first time ever being like. Well not being, just hearing one of those, and coming to see it's actually real...like we're not just hearing something," said a nearby resident.

Pittsburg police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and the suspect specifically targeted the mother.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and they ask anyone with information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-646-2441.

Video is from a previous report

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live