12-year-old girl injured in East Bay road rage shooting, suspect in custody, police say

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot during a road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon, according to police.

Pittsburg police say that the shooting happened when the girl's mother was driving her and her two siblings, a 6-year-old and a 6-month-old, on Buchanan Road at Harbor Street just before 2 p.m.

According to the investigation, another driver pulled alongside the car and fired a single round from a handgun, which hit the 12-year-old in the leg.

The mother then fled to a nearby shopping center to call for help and when paramedics came, the girl was taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

An arrest was made Friday evening and the suspect is in custody.

Anyone with more information on the shooting can call the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.

