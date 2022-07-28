SF road rage shooting suspect leads police on chase, ends in violent crash downtown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco road rage shooting suspect led police on a chase Wednesday evening that ended in a violent crash downtown.

The incident all began about two and a half miles away at Lombard and Laguna where police say the driver allegedly crashed into a car, flashed a gun, fired shots and then sped off.

When police made contact with the suspect a chase ensued which came to an end when the driver crashed into a truck, flipping it over on Market near Front Street.

Workers in a nearby building said the impact was so loud they could hear it up on the 14th floor.

"My coworker said that it sounded like a bomb. He wasn't sure what it was, but the impact and the noise, he thought a bomb went off."

Police have detained two people that were in the suspect vehicle.

Thankfully, the driver of the truck was not seriously injured and neither was the other driver in the first incident at Lombard and Laguna.

