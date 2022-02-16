Driver escapes injury after road rage shooting incident on I-580 in Oakland, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11544887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena questioned Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about what's being done to stop the fatalities on city highways.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Eastbound interstate 580 in Oakland is back open after being shutdown for shooting investigation Tuesday morning.SKY7 was over the Park Boulevard exit as several CHP officers were on the scene, searching for evidence.CHP says around 8:30 a.m., the driver of a Honda CRV reported being shot at, in what is believed to be a road rage incident.The Honda was hit several times and a rear window was shattered, but luckily the driver was not hurt.After the shooting the suspect drove away.Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP.