Driver escapes injury after road rage shooting incident on I-580 in Oakland, CHP says

SKY7 was over the Park Boulevard exit as several CHP officers were on the scene, searching for evidence.
CHP says around 8:30 a.m., the driver of a Honda CRV reported being shot at, in what is believed to be a road rage incident.
The Honda was hit several times and a rear window was shattered, but luckily the driver was not hurt.
After the shooting the suspect drove away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP.