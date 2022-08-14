40th annual Dominican Day Parade and celebration in New York City | WATCH LIVE

ABC7 will stream the Dominican Day Parade in New York City on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. PST.

NEW YORK CITY -- The National Dominican Day Parade will mark 40 years when it once again takes over a stretch of Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City this Sunday, August 14.

The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community across New York City.

The parade was started to celebrate Dominican culture, folklore, and traditions.

Organizers announced this year's event with the theme 40 years of Uplifting, Empowering & Elevating the Dominican Legacy.

ABC 7 New York will stream the parade on Sunday, August 14 starting at 1 p.m. on our website, mobile app, and connected TV apps including Fire TV, Roku, Android and Apple TV.

The parade's Grand Marshal is New York City Department of Transportation commissioner and Dominican Republic native Ydanis Rodriguez.

A number of special parade honorees will also be featured.

You can see the full list here.

A gala, a food drive, and other events will take place in the days leading up to the parade.

