Man accused of hitting ex-SFFD commissioner with metal rod to be released ahead of hearing

The unhoused man accused of hitting the former SFFD commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal rod will be released from custody on Thursday.

Garret Doty's release is a requirement by law after former SFFD Commissioner Don Carmignani missed his opportunity to testify.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of hitting former SFFD Commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal rod earlier this month will be released from custody on Thursday.

This development came down Thursday morning and is a requirement by law after Carmignani missed his opportunity to testify.

RELATED: Suspect accused in altercation with former SF fire commissioner acted in self-defense, attorney says

A preliminary hearing has been moved to next month.

Suspect Garret Doty, an unhoused man, is being released under minimum supervision and has been ordered to stay away from Carmignani and off Magnolia, where he's accused of attacking Carmignani with a metal rod on April 5.

Without Carmignani's testimony Thursday morning, by law, the court was required to release suspect Doty back into the public.

RELATED: New details, video in brutal attack of former SF fire commissioner in Marina District

But eyes remain on the case after a bombshell allegation by the public defender's office.

They're accusing Carmignani of being the aggressor, claiming Doty was actually acting in self-defense when he attacked Carmignani with that metal rod -- further linking Carmignani to at least eight attacks on unhoused people.

The public defender's office released video from a Nov. 2021 incident, claiming the person appearing to spray a homeless man with bear or pepper spray appears to be Carmignani.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Another video reportedly shows a confrontation between the suspect and victim before the attack.

Doty's public defender believes the bear spray behavior and the subsequent attack are linked.

Public defender Kleigh Hathaway says Carmignani "has a pattern of spraying and assaulting homeless people."

ABC7 News checked with SFPD about those eight alleged attacks being pinned on Carmignani by the public defender's office.

The DA and police say they don't have any police reports filed specifically connecting Carmignani to those incidents.

Carmignani has been subpoenaed to testify.

Prosecutors say he was unable to make a court appearance because of the severity of his injuries, saying he is still not well enough to be in court.

The preliminary hearing has been moved to May 23.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live