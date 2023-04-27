The public defender claims new evidence allegedly shows former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani has a history of attacking the unhoused community with bear spray.

Suspect accused of attacking former SF fire commissioner acted in self-defense, attorney says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In early April, cellphone video showed the man San Francisco police say brutally assaulted former fire department Commissioner Don Carmignani, with some type of metal object in the Marina District.

Garret Allen Doty, who is unhoused, is being charged with multiple felonies for the brutal assault.

Dotty's public defender, Kleigh Hathaway, has said it was a case of self-defense and making striking accusations against Carmignani.

Hathaway is now calling for the charges against her client Doty to be dropped.

The public defender claims that ex-fire commissioner is linked to as many as eight attacks on homeless people.

On Wednesday, her office released video from a November 2021 incident.

The public defender claims the person seen spraying a homeless man with bear spray appears to be Carmignani.

"That video is shocking. That video shows a man asleep on the sidewalk," said Hathaway. "The district attorney and the police now have reason to believe that that Mr. Carmen was involved in eight separate acts of violence. These eight acts of violence were perpetrated against people who were homeless."

ABC7News asked District Attorney Brooke Jenkins about those eight alleged incidents possibly involving carmingnani.

"I have viewed a video and right now, it's just an allegation of who it is. There is more investigation that needs to be done," said DA Brooke Jenkins. "These are all allegations right now for any of these alleged circumstances."

DA Jenkins says her priority is what happened April 5th and having Carmingnani appear in court tomorrow for Doty's preliminary hearing.

Carmingnani did not appear on Wednesday.

"The consequence if we don't go forward tomorrow, the court by law must release Mr. Doty back into the public," said Jenkins.

The DA says Carmignani has not given his statement to police or the DA's office about what exactly happened April 5th.

"The P.D. has reached out multiple times to Mr. Carmignani and they have not been afforded an interview with him," said Jenkins.

The DA says there is no intention of dismissing the case, but they need Carmignani's help.

"We need him to come and testify. We hope he shows up tomorrow," said Jenkins.

The DA says her office will do everything to ensure Doty faces consequences for the April 5 attack.

We checked with SFPD about the other alleged attacks including the one from November 2021.

The DA and police department say they don't have any police reports filed specifically connecting Carmignani to those incidents.

