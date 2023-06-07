Trump informed that he is target of special counsel investigation over classified docs: Sources

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have been unable to locate the sensitive military document that Trump discussed on tape.

The former president, who denies wrongdoing, faces possible federal indictment.

Former President Donald Trump received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith's office in recent weeks informing him that he is the target of an ongoing investigation related to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The point of the target letter is to put the subject on notice that they are facing the prospect of indictment.

Department of Justice guidelines state that "the prosecutor, in appropriate cases, is encouraged to notify such person a reasonable time before seeking an indictment in order to afford him or her an opportunity to testify before the grand jury."

Lawyers for Trump on Monday met with officials at the Department of Justice, sources previously said.

Sources said that meeting included Smith and a career justice official but neither Attorney General Merrick Garland nor Lisa Monaco.

RELATED | Timeline: DOJ's criminal inquiry into Trump taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

Last month, Trump's lawyers requested a meeting with Garland amid fears that the coming weeks could bring a possible indictment regarding Trump's alleged efforts to retain materials after leaving office and obstruct the government's attempts to retrieve them.

The lawyers said they had questions surrounding the integrity of the grand juries investigating the former president.

Smith, the special counsel, was named by Garland in November after Trump launched his third White House bid.

Smith is also investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for a photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2010. Charles Dharapak/AP

Garland appointed Smith to the probe in November, days after Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, creating a conflict of interest, triggering the appointment of a special counsel, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.