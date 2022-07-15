New York attorney general delays Trump family depositions in wake of Ivana Trump's death

NEW YORK -- The New York Attorney General's Office announced Friday that scheduled depositions for former President Donald Trump and two of his children in a civil investigation into their business dealings would be delayed after the passing of his ex-wife Ivana Trump.
"In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to," Letitia James' office said in a statement. "This is a temporary delay, and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time. We offer our condolences to the Trump family."
The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions -- a term for out-of-court questioning under oath -- starting as soon as Friday.
James alleges that the ex-president's company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses and other holdings in order to get loans, insurance and other benefits.
Trump has denied the allegations, saying that it's common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations, and he has dismissed the investigation as part of a politically motivated "witch hunt" by Democrats such as James.
Trump's deposition was looming as he lays the groundwork for a likely 2024 White House run but also faces growing scrutiny of his conduct in the 2020 election. There are investigations in Congress into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and in Georgia into his efforts to overturn his loss.
Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney has been overseeing a criminal inquiry that parallels James' probe.
Ivana Trump died Thursday afternoon at her Manhattan apartment at the age of 73.
Police responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m., and police sources said Ivana Trump was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs.
The police are investigating whether she fell and, if so, whether the fall contributed in any way to her death, the sources said.
The New York City Medical Examiner's Office will investigate to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Trump family released a statement confirming her death.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," it read. "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
Ivana Trump married Donald Trump in 1977, and though at times she appeared to be overshadowed her celebrity husband, she was very much one half of the 1980s power couple, serving by his side in the Trump Organization as vice president for interior design.
She also managed the Plaza Hotel, one of the family's top properties.
Their troubled marriage and divorce became the subject of worldwide public interest, as Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples became public, and their split was finalized in 1992.
Her divorce made her heroine for spurned wives everywhere, garnering her a cameo in the 1996 film "The First Wives Club," where she told the characters, "Don't get mad, get everything."
Ivana Trump married four times, once before Donald and two times after.
Following the divorce, she developed her own lines of clothing, jewelry, and beauty products.
She was the author of several books, the latest called "Raising Trump," and also wrote an advice column.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
