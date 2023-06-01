Investigators have audio of Trump discussing sensitive document he held onto: sources

Sources confirmed to ABC News that federal investigators have in their possession an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from July 2021 where he acknowledges he held onto a sensitive military document.

The recording, the sources said, was made during a meeting at Bedminster that Trump held with people who were helping former chief of staff Mark Meadows with his book. Trump indicated during the recording he knew the document in question was secret, the sources said.

Meadows was not present for the July 2021 meeting, the sources said, but other Trump aides including Margot Martin were.

Witnesses in special counsel Jack Smith's probe have been questioned about the recording, sources familiar with the matter said.

The special counsel's office declined to comment. The news was first reported by CNN.

On the recording, which ABC News has not listened to nor obtained, Trump can be heard attacking the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and referenced one document in particular that Trump claimed Milley had compiled. Trump, who said he still had the document in his possession, said it was about attacking Iran.

The specific nature of the document described in the recording is not known.

The conversation took place several months before representatives for Trump handed over to the National Archives 15 boxes of presidential records that included documents with classified markings and more than a year before Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was searched by the FBI last August.

During the August search, investigators uncovered more than 100 classified documents after Trump's team failed to comply with a June 2022 subpoena seeking all such records that remained in his possession. It's unclear whether the document at issue was part of the initial handover to the Archives or those seized by the FBI in the August 2022 search.

A trump spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News:

"Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media's harassment of President Trump and his supporters. It's just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there are absolutely no depths to which they will not sink as they pursue their witch hunts. The DOJ's continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer's money on Democrat political objectives."