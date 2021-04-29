Bay Area Indian community leading drive to send oxygen to India during COVID crisis

The explosion of COVID cases in India has overwhelmed its hospitals, leaving many patients without access to lifesaving oxygen.
This group of acquaintances, close friends and relatives in Silicon Valley, Europe and India has mobilized to send oxygen concentrators where they're desperately needed.
"We've been able to literally pull together members of the Indian community around the world in all time zones in various continents, and we're all working at the same course," said Reenita Hora, who heads marketing and communications at Menlo Park-based SRI International.
Dr. Manoj Gupta, an expert in logistics and distribution, is based in Delhi, one of the hardest-hit areas.
RELATED: COVID-19 virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed
"There is panic and fear, and the demand is very high because the people are not getting oxygen," he said.
Oxygen concentrators made by Devilbiss in the U.S. are what they're sourcing wherever available globally. Brannon's Medical in San Jose was able to show us one. The backpack-sized units are portable and suitable for home use. Demand for them is strong with high COVID case counts in India and Brazil.
"There's allocations which are already on, and the suppliers themselves are under a lot of strain," explained Sandeep Hora, another logistics expert based in Delhi, India where he is CEO of an industrial safety appliance firm. "Presently, we've started with about 3,000 plus units, and we plan to build on that."
Bay Area's Kanika Mediratta is running her own campaign on covidreliefindia.com to procure units for the Delhi Government. Response to fundraising has been high. An initial campaign enabled the purchase of 224 units from a different supplier in China.
RELATED: California sending oxygen equipment to help India's COVID crisis
"We've been able to raise over $280,000 on our GoFundMe campaign from people across the globe," said Kanika Mediratta, a Bay Area bank executive. She and her husband Rohit collaborated with two U.S.-based nonprofits on fundraising.
The government of India has reduced the import tariff in light of the need.
"We are trying to do our small part, using our networks to bring the few lifesaving oxygen concentrators to those where the need is the most urgent, knowing truly well that each life we save is going to be a precious one," said Atul Pahwa, an executive based in Lausanne, Switzerland, who has been coordinating device orders.
The Oxygen for India team also works with a nonprofit on the ground in India. If you would like to help, here's the link to the GoFundMe campaign.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic