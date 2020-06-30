Pets & Animals

Ohio farmer puts baby donkey to sleep by singing, 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'

MARENGO, Ohio (KGO) -- An Ohio farmer knows exactly what to do to get his donkey foal to fall asleep.

Dawn Fagan shared video of her husband, Dean, singing the classic Burt Bacharach tune, "What The World Needs Now Is Love," while Ivy the donkey, dozed off in his arms.

Ivy, who is just 10 days old in the video, lives in a donkey sanctuary called Jackass Junction in Marengo.

Dawn told Storyful that Ivy "loves to be rocked and sung to."

The Fagans first rescued a donkey called Mister Donker Donks. They now care for several mini-donkeys at their farm.
