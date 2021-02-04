Late night texts, calls for DoorDash mistakenly sent to customer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9706029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hilarious Door Dash struggles, the secret to longevity and of course, all things hockey - "The Shark" Patrick Marleau helps us kick off 2021 with some good laughs.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- "Can I get ranch with that salad?" It's the type of question we've all asked, but one San Mateo mom has now heard it more than she'd like. Yet she's not even in the food or restaurant business.Desiree Hamaoui is like so many moms. Sometimes she barely has enough time to breathe. She says she orders take out at least a couple of times a week."Yeah, to supplement the whole working from home, managing a child and not always wanting to cook dinner," Hamaoui said.Hamaoui likes using the DoorDash app. Whenever she has a question or issue, the app connects her directly with her "Dasher," or delivery person.One day Hamaoui suddenly went from being a DoorDash customer to a Dasher herself."I started to get a text and phone calls from customers of DoorDash asking me when their delivery was coming, where I was. If I could add ketchup to the order. Clearly, I'm not a Dasher," she said.The calls and texts started before Christmas and have been going late into the night ever since."Honestly, that 11:00, 11:30 p.m. call made me mad. The 11th. Like that's when I was like yea, I'm done with this," said Hamaoui.She says calls to DoorDash customer service got her nowhere and messages left for a manager went unreturned.She called 7 On Your Side and we reached out to DoorDash.DoorDash discovered that someone had inadvertently inputted Desiree's phone number for that of a Dasher. All the calls and texts for that Dasher ended up going to Desiree."I suspected there was something wrong with it in the system. But that kind of made sense to me on why I was getting calls," a relieved Hamaoui said.DoorDash told us its removed Desiree's phone number from the system and apologized for any inconvenience to her.Her calls from Dasher customers have ended.Now, Desiree can go back from being a Dasher to just plain customer."That was kind of the end goal," laughed an excited Hamaoui.Hamaoui says she's now enjoying quiet evenings with her family.