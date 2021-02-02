Contra Costa Co. supervisors vote on capping fees from food delivery companies amid pandemic

Supervisors are considering limiting companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash to a 15 percent charge on delivery orders.
Restaurants have had to lean on delivery services during the pandemic, but they lose large profits by doing so. Some estimates suggest that delivery charges can take up to a quarter of some establishments' profits.
RELATED: New law requires delivery platforms to partner with restaurants directly
This happens as dozens of the county's restaurants have been forced to close in the past year.
The county is still in California's most restrictive tier, meaning indoor dining is prohibited with limited outdoor dining.
RELATED: Uber, Uber Eats add new fees as result of voters passing Prop 22
If approved by four-fifths of the board, Contra Costa's limit would take effect immediately and expire whenever indoor dining is allowed back at 100 percent capacity.
Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Marin County, Oakland, San Jose, and Santa Cruz County have already enacted similar caps.
