Man breaks in, steals safe from San Francisco restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco restaurant was targeted by a thief who stole an entire safe when he couldn't crack the lock.

The general manager of Doppio Zero in Hayes Valley said the man broke in around 4 a.m. Sunday.

He was caught on camera walking into the office and trying to get into the safe.

RELATED: San Francisco restaurants want police to get tougher on burglaries

After struggling with the safe, the man took it out from under a table and carried it out the door.

General manager Gabriele Modica estimated that about $5,000 was inside the safe.

"It is unfortunate, but it's not something that would really affect the business," said Modica.

He is hoping someone will recognize the thief and call San Francisco police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscohayes valleytheftburglarycrimebreak incaught on tapecaught on videorestaurantcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News