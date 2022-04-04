Sacramento mass shooting: Witnesses describe chaos as gunshots ring out on downtown street

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Terrifying moments early Sunday morning on the streets of downtown Sacramento.

Chaos unfolding as several rounds of gunfire rung out near 10th and L Streets.

Witnesses described the scene.


"We were right there on that wall, over there, like just linked up against the wall. And it had happened right down there across the street. And then we had just turned in the alley and then everybody was running against each other, like running into each other and, yeah, it was just crazy," said witness, Asa Pickett.

One man with a bullet hole through his car.

"I heard gunshots. And then after the gunshots I heard people just start diving down on the ground, and falling down, and next thing I know, someone fell in front of my truck," said Gerrard Smith.

Sacramento police say six people died.

12 more were shot and suffered injuries to varying degrees.

VIDEO: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento mass shooting, police say
EMBED More News Videos

At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killing six and wounding 12 others.



"We know a large fight took place before the shooting and we have confirmed multiple shooters," said Sacramento police chief, Katherine Lester.

Police say they did recover a stolen gun at the scene.

The events have shocked the Sacramento community from the upper echelons of powers, down to everyday citizens.

"We want people to come downtown and safely. And people should come downtown," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.



On Sunday night, several gathered in a local park to honor the victims and call for change.

"We're devaluing human life, you know. People are becoming desensitized by these murders. You're seeing this happen so often, so frequently," said community activist, Stevante Clark.

Clark, along with others in attendance, implored the community to remember these events long after the initial shock wears off.

"In a week from now, all of the cameras are going to be gone. All the hype is going to be gone. There's not going to be this much," Clark said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentofatal shootingmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento: police
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting near SF playground, police say
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
Homeless man sues San Rafael citing unlivable conditions
Grammy Awards 2022: List of Grammy winners in top categories
UCSB street party prompts 'multi-casualty incident' response
Show More
Vaccine clinics see demand as people seek 2nd COVID boosters
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
Cal autism advocacy club hosts 5K run to raise funds, awareness
More TOP STORIES News