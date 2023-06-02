Drag storytime returns to South Bay bookstore after hecklers disrupted 2022 event

Drag storytime returned to Books Inc. in Campbell after hecklers disrupted the 2022 event.

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the City of Campbell, triumphant progress was made inside the doors of a local bookstore in a tale of drag storytime resilience.

It was standing room only inside Books Inc. at Campbell's Pruneyard shopping center.

Drag queen Tori Tia miraculously kept the bookstore filled with excited children engaged the entire time.

"Honestly, a trade secret for the people at home, I just kind of wing it," said Tori Tia of her preparing... or lack thereof for the event.

As families enjoyed the event, organizers were faced with a looming concern that they could face a repeat of what happened at the event last year.

"We had people that had come from out of the area to protest," said Robin Stern with Books Inc. who helped organize the event. "They said some pretty nasty things in front of children, and it seems to defeat the purpose of what they were protesting. That was really painful."

Stern says despite the negativity brought by those people, there were some positives then - followed by plenty more this year.

"My happiest moment about that was that the kids did not notice and they had a really great time," she said, "This time, it was all good. It was all good. Everybody got to enjoy the stories and the songs."

This year's storytime wasn't just a fun time for the families, some tell ABC7 News it was also extremely meaningful.

"For us and our kids, my wife and I just want them to feel like life is perfectly normal with two moms," said parent Danielle Green who was there with her family. "We invite their friends to go to things like this, just like their friends invite us to their family things so that we can get to know their culture."

Silicon Valley Pride who benefitted from and helped organize the event says protesters or not... other pride events are planned for the South Bay including the August Pride Parade Festival.

