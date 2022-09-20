SF businesses look for big boost from Dreamforce taking place this week

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce expects this week to generate millions for the local economy with Dreamforce taking place downtown.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dreamforce is back to being a large scale convention. Last year it was scaled down due to the pandemic. Now, thousands are already in San Francisco for the convention.

"I go to Dreamforce every year and this one is special," said Andrew Stahl one of the attendees. "I already have lunches and dinner planned with friends. I was here last year for Dreamforce and it was very small. Energetic but not. This to me is back to where were back in 2019."

Downtown San Francisco has every look of a busy town with a convention going on. Roads are blocked off, traffic is backed up and many people from out of town are visiting.

"It is my first time traveling in a long time," said Jayne Howley, visiting from Australia. "You know it takes a little bit to get used to having crowds around you again. I arrived early so I can see parts of San Francisco."

"Its so nice to see all these people downtown," said Daniel Herzstein, from the Chamber of Commerce. "We expect tens of thousands of people downtown. We have heard that 20% bookings rate is up in downtown restaurants"

One of those restaurants benefitting is Oasis Grill. They have a location right next the Moscone Center. The owner says conventions are his main source of revenue.

"I think this will be our biggest and busiest event in the whole year," said Mohammed Zughaiyir, the owner of Oasis Grill. "If there is active conventions, we survive, we will make good business. No conventions. Nothing to do."

