SF restaurants hope Dreamforce conference boosts them back to pre-pandemic business

The annual Dreamforce tech conference is expected to bring an economic boost to San Francisco's Downtown businesses, especially restaurants.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week is the first time Dreamforce is hoping to be back in full force since before the pandemic. The annual tech conference kicks off Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center.

Dreamforce was still held in 2021, but on a much smaller scale because of COVID. It drew in about a thousand people in-person, compared to the 170,000 people back in 2019.

SF Gate reports that restaurants are seeing a 20 percent increase in reservations and private room bookings for this week.

Despite the much-needed boost, reservations are still down 32% compared to 2019.

If you are headed to Dreamforce, expect to see a star-studded speaker panel from Matthew McConaughey, Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Jane Goodall, and Al Gore.

