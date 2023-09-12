Dreamforce 2023 transforms San Francisco's Moscone Center, surrounding streets

Around San Francisco's Moscone Center, the streets are packed with work crews, equipment, and thousands of visitors in town for Dreamforce 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Around Moscone Center, the streets and sidewalks are packed with work crews, equipment, and thousands of visitors now in town for Dreamforce.

The annual tech megaconference hosted by Salesforce has transformed the area -- many say for the better.

RELATED: Dreamforce 2023 kicks off with 43,000 expected to bring big business to San Francisco

The City of San Francisco has been tackling concerns about homelessness, drug use and crime, and salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has talked about possibly moving Dreamforce.

Visitors and local businesses though say they are impressed with what's been done to prepare for Dreamforce 2023.

Joe Thomas, a San Francisco resident and employee of Certinia, a platform for business services, says the city has done a great job cleaning up the streets and sidewalks leading up to this marquis event.

MORE: The future of SF's biggest conference could be in question due to the homeless crisis

"It looks great to me. Come see our city. We'd love to have you," said Thomas. "This is a showcase for San Francisco, showcase for San Francisco business, showcase for San Francisco hospitality. It's a showcase for San Francisco innovation."

Dreamforce 2023 kicks of Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a speech by Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff followed by several days of sessions, speeches, and events involving some of the biggest names in A.I.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live