Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: East Bay DJ brings free socially distanced driveway dance parties to families

By
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- One local DJ is bringing extra joy and kids and families during the shelter-in-place by bringing the music to them!

Two weeks ago, DJ Ryan O started Drive-Up DJ, a free service to bring communities together with music during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This Easter weekend, he will visit more than 100 homes, reaching nearly 500 families in the Moraga area where he leads dances, games and activities from people's driveways or front yards.

DJ Ryan O says it's a "socially distanced way to still connect with others."



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoragasocial distancingchildrencoronavirus californiacoronavirusmusicfamilyshelter in placegood news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News