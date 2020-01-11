1 Passenger injured after freeway shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting overnight on Highway 101 in San Jose that left one person injured.

CHP officers say the suspect passed a Ford F-150 pick-up truck with two people inside at a high rate of speed, then slowed down and started shooting at the vehicle.

A female passenger was reportedly injured from shards of glass from a busted window and the driver rushed her to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition.

Officers counted at least 6 bullet holes on the truck.

The CHP does not have any information about the suspect.

Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
