Driver recovering from major injuries after car goes over cliff on Mt. Tamalpais, sheriff says

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver is recovering from major injuries suffered when his vehicle fell over a cliff on Mount Tamalpais Friday night.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released video of rescuers from multiple agencies rappelling down a ravine to get to the driver.
The accident happened on Ridgecrest Boulevard near the Cataract Trail access point.
The car fell more than 500 feet before crashing into a tree.
"The vehicle was wedged against the broken tree, which was holding the vehicle up from falling further down the hillside," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The driver had to be airlifted to a local trauma center.