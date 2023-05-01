  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver recovering from major injuries after car goes over cliff on Mt. Tamalpais, sheriff says

KGO logo
Monday, May 1, 2023 5:44AM
Driver severely hurt after car goes over cliff in North Bay: sheriff
EMBED <>More Videos

A driver is recovering from major injuries suffered when his vehicle fell over a cliff on Mount Tamalpais Friday night.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver is recovering from major injuries suffered when his vehicle fell over a cliff on Mount Tamalpais Friday night.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released video of rescuers from multiple agencies rappelling down a ravine to get to the driver.

The accident happened on Ridgecrest Boulevard near the Cataract Trail access point.

The car fell more than 500 feet before crashing into a tree.

"The vehicle was wedged against the broken tree, which was holding the vehicle up from falling further down the hillside," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The driver had to be airlifted to a local trauma center.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW