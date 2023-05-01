A driver is recovering from major injuries suffered when his vehicle fell over a cliff on Mount Tamalpais Friday night.

Driver recovering from major injuries after car goes over cliff on Mt. Tamalpais, sheriff says

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office released video of rescuers from multiple agencies rappelling down a ravine to get to the driver.

The accident happened on Ridgecrest Boulevard near the Cataract Trail access point.

The car fell more than 500 feet before crashing into a tree.

"The vehicle was wedged against the broken tree, which was holding the vehicle up from falling further down the hillside," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The driver had to be airlifted to a local trauma center.