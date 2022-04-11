Driverless Cruise vehicle baffles San Francisco police on bizarre sidewalk drive

Video showed officers pulling over a driverless Cruise vehicle in San Francisco's Richmond District, before officers approached the driver's side window to find no human in the seat.
Welcome to the future. Cop pulls over driverless car (because no lights?) Then Cruise goes on the lamb. (via https://t.co/mtmsIeOAUP) pic.twitter.com/ecQ5xXuSnS— Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) April 10, 2022
Suddenly, the Cruise vehicle then took off, driving for several feet through an intersection and down the street before coming to a stop, video showed.
Cruise commented on Twitter saying, "The vehicle yielded to the nearest safe location for a traffic stop."
The company said it works closely with San Francisco Police Department on how to interact with these autonomous vehicles, according to a later Twitter reply.
A traffic citation was not issued to the company.
